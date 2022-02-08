Israel says it killed 3 suspected militants in West Bank

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel says its security forces killed three Palestinian militants in the occupied West Bank city of Nablus who had been responsible for recent shooting attacks. The Shin Bet internal security agency says the three were in a vehicle and were killed in a clash with security forces on Tuesday. No Israelis were hurt. The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed the three deaths. A militant group loosely tied to President Mahmoud Abbas’ Fatah party said the three were “heroic martyrs” and vowed revenge. Recent weeks have seen a number of stabbing and shooting attacks by Palestinians in the West Bank. An Israeli settler was killed in a drive-by shooting in December.