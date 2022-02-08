Grenade attack at bus station in Pakistan kills 1, wounds 2

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Police say assailants have thrown a hand grenade at a bus station in volatile southwest Pakistan, killing a passerby and wounding two others. Tuesday’s attack happened in a town in Baluchistan province. No group claimed responsibility for the violence, which came hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan visited another region in Baluchistan to assure his support for troops who came under two attacks last Wednesday. Nine soldiers and 20 assailants were killed in the attacks and subsequent clearing operations in separate districts. Baluchistan has been the location of a low-level insurgency by groups who have been demanding independence from the central government in Islamabad.