Greek protesters torch excavators where migrant camp planned

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Police have detained at least five people on the Greek island of Lesbos after violence broke out during a protest against plans to build a new migrant camp, authorities said Tuesday. Following a peaceful march to the site in heavy rain, a small group of protesters on Monday set fire to earth moving machines being used by a private contractor which has started work on the 87.5 million-euro ($100 million) project. The site at Plati, 30 kilometers (19 miles) north of the island’s capital, Mytilene, is due to be completed by September and house up to 3,000 migrants and asylum-seekers.