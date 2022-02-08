Florida’s top doctor refuses to say if he’s vaccinated

By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo declined to disclose whether he has received a coronavirus vaccine during a contentious confirmation hearing where Democrats pressed the state’s top doctor to promote the shots. Ladapo, appointed in September by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, has attracted national scrutiny over his close alignment with the governor in opposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other health policies. During a confirmation hearing Tuesday, Democrats grew visibly frustrated with Ladapo. Republicans on the committee later approved Ladapo’s confirmation. He must now receive approval from the full Senate before he is officially confirmed.