EXPLAINER: How are jurors chosen in the Breonna Taylor case?

By PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN

Associated Press

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Jury selection began this week for the trial of a former Kentucky police officer who took part in a botched raid that left Breonna Taylor dead. The process is expected to take weeks. Brett Hankison is charged with three counts of wanton endangerment for allegedly firing wildly into the apartments of Taylor’s neighbors. He is the only officer who took part in the March 2020 raid to be charged. None of the officers involved were charged directly in the death of the 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician. Taylor was at home in her apartment when she was shot multiple times. No drugs were found, and the warrant was later deemed to be flawed.