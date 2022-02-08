EU lifts its suspension of aid to Burundi’s government

By ELOGE WILLY KANEZA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The European Union says it is resuming financial assistance to Burundi’s government, citing a “peaceful political process” since a 2020 election that it said “opened a new window of hope” for Burundians. The EU suspended financial aid to Burundi’s government in 2016 over concerns about a violent political conflict in the East African nation. The Council of the European Union said Tuesday that “today’s decision to lift restrictions is a result of the peaceful political process that started with the general elections of May 2020 and which has opened a new window of hope for the population.” That statement noted, however, that “challenges remain in the areas of human rights, good governance, reconciliation and the rule of law.”