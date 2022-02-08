District settles lawsuit over groups for students of color

By PHILIP MARCELO

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts school district has settled a federal lawsuit challenging its creation of affinity groups for Black, Latinx and Asian students. Parents Defending Education has agreed to drop its suit while Wellesley Public Schools will make it clear that the groups are open to any and all students. The agreement was filed in Boston federal court on Monday. Parents Defending Education argued in a suit last year that the school groups violated students’ first and 14th amendment rights because nonstudents of color weren’t allowed. Wellesley school official didn’t respond to an email seeking comment Tuesday.