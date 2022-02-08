Colorado mom who abused 7-year-old to death faces sentencing

By PATTY NIEBERG

Associated Press/Report for America

DENVER (AP) — A Colorado mother will be sentenced Wednesday after authorities say she duped doctors about her 7-year-old daughter’s health, leading to unnecessary surgeries and medications. Kelly Turner pled guilty in January to negligent child abuse, charitable fraud and theft between $100,000 and $1 million. Psychiatrists say Turner’s behavior seems consistent with the psychological disorder Munchausen syndrome by proxy. Parents or caregivers with the disorder seek attention from the illness of their children or dependents and sometimes cause them injuries that require attention.