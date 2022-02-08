China locks down southern city as omicron variant surges

BEIJING (AP) — China has ordered inhabitants of the southern city of Baise to stay home and suspended transportation links amid a surge in COVID-19 cases at least partly linked to the omicron variant. Classes have been suspended, non-essential businesses closed and mass testing of residents ordered in the southern city. As of Tuesday, 135 cases had been reported in Baise, which becomes the latest to be placed under lockdown under China’s “zero-tolerance” approach to the pandemic. The policy requires that strict measures be applied even when only a small number of cases have been found. A major concern is preventing outbreaks during the ongoing Beijing Winter Olympic Games. No new cases were reported in the Chinese capital Tuesday.