Can you get long COVID after an infection with omicron?

By LAURA UNGAR

AP Science Writer

Experts say it’s too early to know whether people infected with the omicron variant will develop long COVID. Many doctors believe it’s possible to have long-term effects from omicron. Long COVID is usually diagnosed many weeks after someone gets sick with COVID-19. Overall, some estimates suggest more than a third of COVID-19 survivors will develop some symptoms of long COVID. That can include fatigue, brain fog, shortness of breath, insomnia, anxiety, depression and other problems. Scientists are racing to figure out what’s behind the mysterious condition and whether vaccines could be part of the answer.