Boris Johnson criticized after protesters harass Starmer

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — British leader Boris Johnson is refusing to retract his claim that a political opponent helped a sex abuser evade justice, after protesters echoed the allegation during an ugly street confrontation. Opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer was harassed outside Parliament by protesters against coronavirus restrictions, who could be heard yelling accusations of “protecting pedophiles.” It came after Johnson accused Starmer of failing to prosecute the late pedophile Jimmy Savile for when Starmer was the U.K.’s chief prosecutor — a claim Starmer was cleared of in 2013. Johnson called the harassment of Starmer “absolutely disgraceful,” but did not accept any responsibility. The opposition has accused the prime minister of deploying dangerous Trump-style politics.