3 women sue Harvard, allege school ignored sexual harassment

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

Three Harvard University graduate students say in a federal lawsuit that the Ivy League school for years ignored complaints about sexual harassment by a renowned professor and allowed him to intimidate students by threatening to hinder their careers. One student says in the suit she was subjected to repeated forcible kissing and groping by the anthropology professor. The other two plaintiffs said when they reported the professor’s behavior to university administrators, he retaliated against them by threatening to derail their careers. The university declined comment. Attorneys for the professor said he denies the allegations in the suit.