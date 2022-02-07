Volunteer searchers find bones, fragments in northern Mexico

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Volunteer searchers have found two sets of skeletal remains and heaps of burned bone fragments in a clandestine body disposal site in the desert of the northern border state of Sonora. The searchers are mainly mothers looking for their disappeared children. Sonora has been the scene of bloody turf battles between drug cartels. The “Searching Mothers” volunteers called the site in Santa Ana, Sonora an “extermination camp,” and showed craniums and pieces of bone and clothing they had dug from pits. They did not say how many bodies had been found. On Monday, state prosecutors said the bones were probably from three to four people.