UK rebukes China for supporting Argentina’s Falklands claim

BEIJING (AP) — Britain has firmly rejected a statement from China that affirmed Beijing’s support for Argentina’s claim to the Falkland Islands, as relations between London and Asia’s leading power remain strained. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said in a tweet that the United Kingdom “completely” rejected “any questions over sovereignty of the Falklands.” Chinese President Xi Jinping and his Argentine counterpart Alberto Fernandez issued a joint statement on Sunday that said China “reaffirms its support for Argentina’s demand for the full exercise of sovereignty over the Malvinas Islands,” using the Argentine name for the territory.