Published 6:48 AM

Trinidad officers fire on migrant boat; baby dies

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — A Venezuelan baby is dead and the mother was injured after Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard officers fired at a boat transporting migrants. Prime Minister Keith Rowley says the shooting happened Saturday during “security operations” at sea involving the Coast Guard and human traffickers. The agency in a news release said the officers fired at the vessel’s engines in self-defense after it was repeatedly ordered to stop and it attempted to ram the government’s ship. The agency said officers saw the migrants only after the boat came to a stop. The United Nations estimates that some 35,000 Venezuelans have immigrated to Trinidad and Tobago in recent years amid their country’s crisis.

