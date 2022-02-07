Spending bill has $403M for leaky Hawaii fuel tank facility

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — Hawaii members of Congress say a new spending bill includes $403 million to address the crisis caused by the leaking of petroleum from a Navy fuel storage tank facility into Pearl Harbor drinking water. The money incorporates $100 million to drain fuel from the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility. It also directs the Defense Department to comply with an emergency order from the state of Hawaii to defuel the tanks. The military last week appealed Hawaii’s order in both state and federal courts. The legislation includes $250 million to address drinking water contamination.