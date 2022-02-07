Perdue lags Kemp in fundraising in Georgia governor’s race

By JEFF AMY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — Incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp is far outraising his main Republican primary challenger. Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue reported less than $1 million in cash on hand as of Jan. 31 while Kemp had $12.7 million in his main campaign account. Perdue raised $1.1 million by Jan. 31 after entering the race in early December, according to a report filed Monday. Kemp has been raising money all along, banking $7.4 million in the seven months ended Jan. 31. While Perdue had much less time, he’s currently raising less than $1 million a month. Democrat Stacey Abrams raised $9.25 million after entering the race only a few days ahead of Perdue.