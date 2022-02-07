Skip to Content
No handshakes: Philippine presidency hopefuls open campaigns

By JIM GOMEZ and JOEAL CALUPITAN
Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Campaigning in the Philippine presidential election has begun with candidates led by a late dictator’s son and the pro-democracy current vice president. All of them are vowing to bail out a country driven deeper into poverty by the pandemic. The official three-month campaign for national posts, including the president and separately elected vice president and half of the 24-seat Senate, opened under tough anti-virus restrictions including a ban on handshakes, kissing, hugging and tightly packed crowds. The main contenders include Ferdinand Marcos Jr., the son of the dictator who was overthrown in a 1986 “people power” uprising, Vice President Leni Robredo, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno, Sen. Panfilo Lacson, and former boxing champion Manny Pacquiao.

