Macron heads to Moscow to try to ease Ukraine tensions

By SYLVIE CORBET and VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron is set to hold talks in Moscow in a bid to to help de-escalate tensions over Ukraine. The concentration of an estimated 100,000 Russian troops near Ukraine has fueled Western worries that it heralds a possible offensive. Russia has denied any plans of attacking its neighbor, but urged the U.S. and its allies not to accept Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations into NATO, halt weapons deployments there and roll back NATO forces from Eastern Europe. Washington and NATO have rejected the demands. Macron, who is set to meet in the Kremlin with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday before visiting Ukraine the following day, said last week that his priority is “dialogue with Russia and de-escalation.”