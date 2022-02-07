Jury selection beginning in Arbery death hate crimes trial

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection is beginning in the federal hate crimes trial of the three men already convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery. The judge ordered the first 50 potential jurors to report Monday to the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia. They’ll be questioned to see if they can serve as fair and unbiased. Because of intense pretrial publicity, roughly 1,000 people across 43 Georgia counties got jury duty notices for this trial. Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William “Roddie” Bryan, chased Arbery down in pickup trucks as he ran through their neighborhood. Federal prosecutors say the three white men targeted Arbery because he was Black.