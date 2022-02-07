Governors in 4 states plan for end to school mask mandates

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The governors of four states have announced plans to lift statewide mask requirements in schools a month or two from now.

They cited the rapid easing of COVID-19′s omicron surge.

The decisions in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon were announced Monday as state and local governments grapple with which COVID-19 restrictions to jettison and which ones to keep in place.

The changes also come amid a growing sense that the virus is never going to go away and Americans need to find a way to coexist with it.

The four states are among a dozen with mask mandates in schools.