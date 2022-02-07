Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 4:22 PM

Governors in 4 states plan for end to school mask mandates

<i>WLS</i><br/>Chicago is reinstating its indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise again in the city
WLS
WLS
Chicago is reinstating its indoor mask mandate as COVID cases rise again in the city

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The governors of four states have announced plans to lift statewide mask requirements in schools a month or two from now.

They cited the rapid easing of COVID-19′s omicron surge.

The decisions in Connecticut, Delaware, New Jersey and Oregon were announced Monday as state and local governments grapple with which COVID-19 restrictions to jettison and which ones to keep in place.

The changes also come amid a growing sense that the virus is never going to go away and Americans need to find a way to coexist with it.

The four states are among a dozen with mask mandates in schools.

AP National News

Ricardo Tovar

Assignment/ Web Manager for KION News Channel 5/46 and Telemundo 23

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content