Former nursing homes operator pleads not guilty in tax case

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The former owner of a failed multistate chain of nursing homes has pleaded not guilty to tax charges. Joseph Schwartz appeared via videoconference before a federal judge in Newark on Monday. Last month, Schwartz was charged with multiple counts of failing to pay nearly $30 million in payroll and unemployment taxes for about 15,000 employees. The Suffern, New York resident’s New Jersey-based company, Skyline Health Care, at one time operated more than 100 health care and rehabilitation facilities in at least 10 states. He also faces Medicaid fraud charges in Arkansas and Nebraska. Schwartz has relinquished most of his nursing homes because of financial insolvency.