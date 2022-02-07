EXPLAINER: How China got blue skies in time for Olympics

By CANDICE CHOI

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — The clear skies greeting Olympic athletes in Beijing this month is a stark change from just a decade ago when the city’s notorious air pollution often made it difficult to make out nearby buildings. Beijing’s air still has a long way to go, but is measurably better than past years. The change is the result of China’s push to improve its air quality that started after pollution hit record levels in 2013. Tougher emission standards for coal-fired plants, and replacing coal-fired boilers in homes with gas or electric heaters have contributed to the improvement.