Ex-justice’s Wisconsin election probe drags as critics scoff

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The leader of a sprawling, taxpayer-funded probe of Joe Biden’s victory in battleground Wisconsin ignited his political career in 2008 by capitalizing on an ad that sparked ethics complaints and allegations of racism. Michael Gableman’s commercial against then-Justice Louis Butler in the race for Wisconsin Supreme Court drew comparisons with the infamous Willie Horton ad from the 1988 presidential race. Gableman spent one 10-year term on the court and now is bringing the same bruising approach to the election probe. His seven-month inquiry has led to several lawsuits. Election experts and members of both parties have dismissed Gableman as a partisan hack for claiming before his appointment that the election had been stolen from Donald Trump.