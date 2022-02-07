Ex-Air Force sergeant to change plea in officer killing

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A former U.S. Air Force sergeant plans to change his not guilty plea in the fatal shooting of a federal security officer in Northern California during protests against police brutality. Steven Carrillo pleaded not guilty in July 2020 in David Patrick Underwood’s killing. Underwood was shot May 29, 2020, while in a guard shack in front of an Oakland federal building. Court records filed Monday show the 33-year-old is scheduled to change his plea Friday. Prosecutors say Carrillo had ties to the “boogaloo” movement, a concept embraced by a loose network of gun enthusiasts and militia-style extremists. In a separate case, Carrillo has pleaded not guilty to killing a sheriff’s deputy in Santa Cruz County.