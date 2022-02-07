Ethics groups want investigation of free help Cuomo received

By MARINA VILLENEUVE

Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Good government groups say New York’s ethics commission should investigate whether former Gov. Andrew Cuomo broke the law by accepting free help from former aides who worked to defend him against sexual harassment allegations. New York ethics law bans public officials from accepting gifts worth more than $15 from lobbyists and companies that do business with the state. Several former Cuomo aides who worked for such companies provided the Democrat with strategic advice and public relations help after multiple women accused him of misconduct. New York’s gift ban doesn’t apply to family members or friends, and Cuomo’s attorney said no one broke the law by helping the governor.