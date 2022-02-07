Egypt, Djibouti leaders meet to discuss ties, Ethiopian dam

By SAMY MAGDY

Associated Press

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s president is hosting his Djiboutian counterpart for talks on improving ties and a controversial dam that Ethiopia is building on the Nile River’s main tributary, which Egypt deems an existential threat, if filled and operated without agreement. Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi reiterated his country’s demand for a legally binding deal on the filling and operation of the massive reservoir of Ethiopia’s $4.6 billion Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam. Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh landed in Cairo on Sunday. His visit to Cairo comes more than eight months after el-Sissi paid a rare visit to the strategic Horn of African nation.