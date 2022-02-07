Dutch police investigate abuse complaints at talent show

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police say they have received five reports of alleged criminal abuse linked to “The Voice of Holland” talent show and some 20 reports of “inappropriate behavior and possible sexually transgressive behavior” by people linked to the show. The police revealed no more details of the complaints in their statement Monday, citing privacy. The online investigative show “BOOS” — the Dutch word for “angry” — reported last month that it had received multiple claims ranging from an allegation of rape to sexually-tinted WhatsApp messages sent by two panelists on “The Voice of Holland” and its pianist and band leader. The reports of alleged abuse have re-opened the #MeToo debate in the Netherlands.