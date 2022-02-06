Xi meets Poland, Pakistan leaders in Olympic diplomacy

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese President Xi Jinping has met with leaders from Poland and Pakistan in a flurry of diplomacy on the sidelines of the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Xi told President Andrzej Duda that China seeks to further improve ties with Poland, whose warm relationship with Beijing has not sat well with main rival the United States. Poland is the only EU nation to send an elected leader to the Games despite a U.S.-led diplomatic boycott. The meeting also comes amid concerns over a Russian attack on Ukraine. Xi has not left China since 2019 and has met a range of world leaders over recent days, including President Vladimir Putin of Russia, with which China is building a closer informal alliance.