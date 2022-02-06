What does Ivanka Trump know about Jan. 6? Congress is asking

By FARNOUSH AMIRI

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the attack on the U.S. Capitol wants to know what Ivanka Trump heard and saw that day. Committee members say they are trying to stitch together the narrative of the riots and Donald Trump’s role in instigating them. The former first daughter is known as a rare voice that her father listened to. The committee says her proximity to him on Jan. 6, 2021, could provide precise details of what the president was doing during those crucial three hours when his supporters violently stormed the Capitol.