Spanish ombudsman set to probe church sex abuse

By JOSEPH WILSON

Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Spain’s prime minister wants to task the nation’s ombudsman with the country’s first official investigation into the depth of sexual abuse committed by Roman Catholic clergy. The decision by Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez would have ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo head the investigation. The move comes days after Spanish lawmakers took the first step toward opening a parliamentary inquiry on the issue. The newspaper El País says Gabilondo would compile a report based on the findings of an independent investigative committee. Spain’s bishops have rejected opening up a comprehensive investigation. Instead, they have encouraged victims to report their allegations to the dioceses.