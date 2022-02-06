Russia hits new daily COVID record: 180,000 cases

By JIM HEINTZ

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia is reporting a record daily count of new coronavirus infections of 180,071, a tenfold spike from a month ago as the highly contagious omicron variant spreads through the country. The figure released by the state coronavirus task force on Sunday was about 2,800 cases more than recorded the previous day and continued a surge that began in mid-January, when daily new cases were around 17,000. Although the number of infections has increased dramatically in recent weeks, the task force reported that daily deaths from COVID-19 are holding steady or marginally declining. For the entire course of the pandemic, the task force has reported 12.8 million infections and 335,414 deaths.