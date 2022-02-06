Pakistan: Areas cleared after militant attacks kill 9 troops

By ABDUL SATTAR

Associated Press

QUETTA, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s military says security forces have cleared two areas in a southwestern province of separatist militants after they attacked two army camps. The attacks left nine soldiers dead and six others wounded. It says 20 militants were killed in intense, hourslong firefights and follow-up operations. The military statement issued late Saturday said militants attacked security forces camps in Baluchistan province in the districts of Naushki and Panjgur late Wednesday and both attacks were eventually repulsed. A recently formed separatist group, the Baluchistan Nationalist Army, claimed responsibility for the attacks in a Twitter post.