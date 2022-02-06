Juan Martín del Potro likely to retire from tennis soon

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Juan Martín del Potro, who won the 2009 U.S. Open, says he is likely to retire from professional tennis after playing tournaments in Buenos Aires this week and then in Rio de Janeiro. Del Potro’s career has been marred by injury and he has been off the circuit since 2019. He faces fellow Argentine Federico Delbonis on Tuesday in the Argentine capital. Once ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, del Potro said Saturday with tears in his eyes that he was in a difficult moment and knew people were expecting him to return to tennis.