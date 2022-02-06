Jackson, in high court mix, traces law interest to preschool

By JESSICA GRESKO and MARK SHERMAN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — When Ketanji Brown Jackson’s younger daughter was 11, she drafted a letter to President Barack Obama suggesting her federal-judge mom for a vacancy on the Supreme Court. Leila Jackson wrote that her mother is “determined, honest and never breaks a promise to anyone even if there are other things she’d rather do.” Judge Jackson didn’t get the nod in 2016, but today, she’s considered among the leading candidates to replace retiring Justice Stephen Breyer as President Joe Biden seeks to fulfill a campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the court. Jackson clerked for Breyer and has had a varied career, including experience as a public defender that could set her apart.