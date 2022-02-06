Israeli leader talks to Biden about Islamic State, Iran

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister has congratulated President Joe Biden for last week’s deadly raid in Syria that killed the leader of the Islamic State group. Naftali Bennett’s office said the Israeli premier told Biden during a phone call that “the world is now a safer place thanks to the courageous operation of the U.S. forces.” Bennett’s office says they also discussed Iranian military activity across the Middle East, and international efforts to block Iran’s nuclear program. Israel and Iran are arch-enemies, and Israel has raised vocal concerns about U.S.-led efforts to revive the 2015 international nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.