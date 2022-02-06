Grounded tugboat, barge removed from South Florida beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A tugboat and barge that ran aground a South Florida beach have been removed. The U.S. Coast Guard says the tugboat was towed to Port Everglades for inspection and repairs on Saturday. The cause of the grounding was still under investigation. There was no pollution from the vessels’ fuel. The vessels ran aground Thursday night at Deerfield Beach, just south of the Boca Raton Inlet. Four people were aboard the vessels, and no injuries were reported. A section of the beach that had been closed was back open on Sunday.