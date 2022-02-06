Drew Peterson asks judge to vacate murder conviction

JOLIET, Ill. (AP) — A judge is scheduled to consider former Chicago-area police sergeant Drew Peterson’s motion to vacate his 2012 conviction in the murder of his third wife. Officials have said Peterson will not attend the hearing Monday, and it is not known if Will County Judge Edward Burmila will make an immediate decision on the motion. Peterson was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2004 killing of Kathleen Savio and sentenced to 38 years in prison. He has since filed multiple appeals that have been rejected. He filed his latest motion last fall and Burmila determined that the former Bolingbrook police officer had presented a “gist of a constitutional” claim.