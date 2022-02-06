Crossing lines, Manchin endorses Murkowski’s Senate campaign

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin has endorsed Republican colleague Lisa Murkowski for reelection. Manchin is crossing party lines to back the incumbent from Alaska who faces a primary challenger supported by former President Donald Trump. The conservative West Virginia lawmaker tells CNN that he’s teamed well with Murkowski in the 50-50 Senate to build bipartisan support for legislation such as President Joe Biden’s infrastructure law. Murkowski faces GOP primary challenger Kelly Tshibaka, A Democrat has yet to make a bid for the seat. It isn’t the first time that Manchin has bucked his party’s political operation. In 2020, he also endorsed Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine when she ran for reelection.