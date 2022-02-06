Belarusian media group says RFE/RL journalist arrested

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Belarusian Association of Journalists says police have arrested a photographer who worked for US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty. The group said Sunday that Ulad Hrydzin had been taken to a pre-trial detention center in the capital Minsk, but that no information was available on charges against him. It also said his lawyer had not been able to meet with him. Hrydzin had previously served 11 days in detention for filming a protest rally in 2020 against authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko after disputed election results gave him a sixth term in office. Large protests against Lukashenko, who has ruled Belarus since 1994, persisted for months, but dissipated under a harsh crackdown by the government.