3 missing climbers found dead on Greek mountain

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Fire Service says the bodies of three mountain climbers who had been missing since Saturday have been found, The three climbers, aged between 50-55 and reportedly experienced, had set out to climb 2,355-meter (7,726-foot) Mt. Helmos, in Peloponnese, southwest Greece, on Saturday morning. By evening, their car was still at a ski resort parking lot, where they had left it and attempts to contact them at the cellphone number they had provided were unsuccessful. On Sunday the three bodies were found. Local media reported that they may have been swept away by an avalanche.