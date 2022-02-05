Xi says China, Egypt hold ‘similar visions and strategies’

BEIJING (AP) — Chinese leader Xi Jinping says his country and Egypt share similar visions and strategies in defending their own interests. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi was one of at least four heads of state who met Xi after attending the opening of the Beijing Winter Olympics, seeking closer ties with China while shunning Western criticism of their heavy-handed rule. On Friday, Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin underscored the growing alignment of their countries as they push back against the world order dominated by the U.S. By around midday Saturday, Xi had also met with heads of Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan and Serbia. The leaders of Argentina, Ecuador, Qatar, Poland and are also among those in town.