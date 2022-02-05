US military faces crisis in Hawaii after leak poisons water

By AUDREY McAVOY

Associated Press

HONOLULU (AP) — The Navy is scrambling to contain a major crisis in Hawaii after jet fuel leaked from an 80-year-old Hawaii tank farm. It seeped into a drinking water well and polluted water streaming out of faucets in Pearl Harbor’s military housing. Military medical teams have examined more than 5,900 people complaining of symptoms like nausea and rashes since last November. The Navy is currently housing about 4,000 affected families in hotels. The problem isn’t solved yet but the Navy has spent more than $250 million to address it so far. The Navy isn’t completely sure where the fuel came from and many Hawaii residents want the fuel complex shuttered.