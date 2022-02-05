The last run: White says Olympics will be his final contest

By EDDIE PELLS

AP National Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — This really is it for Shaun White. The three-time gold medalist made it clear that not only will the Beijing Games be his last Olympics, they’ll mark his final contest, too. During a reflective, sometimes emotional news conference, not far from the halfpipe where he’ll take his last competitive ride, the 35-year-old said that, yes, he’ll be hanging ’em up for good after the medal round next Friday.