Michaels to call 11th Super Bowl before NBC contract ends

By JOE REEDY

AP Sports Writer

Al Michaels finally gets to call a Super Bowl in Los Angeles and will tie the late Pat Summerall for the most by a lead announcer on television. But the big question is whether this is Michaels’ final assignment for NBC. Michaels has been the lead announcer on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” since its start in 2006, but his contract expires after next Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams. The 77-year old hasn’t indicated what’s next, but said he relishes becoming a free agent for one of the few times in a career that has spanned over 50 years.