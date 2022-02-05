Kashmir journalist arrested under India’s anti-terror law

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police in Indian-controlled Kashmir have arrested a young journalist on accusations of publishing “anti-national content,” in a widening crackdown against media in the disputed region. Fahad Shah, the editor of news portal Kashmir Walla, was summoned for questioning at a police station in southern Pulwama town on Friday and later arrested there. A police statement said he was identified among “some Facebook users and portals” that had published “anti-national content.” Journalists have long contended with various threats in the region and found themselves caught between warring sides. But their situation has gotten dramatically worse since India revoked the region’s semi-autonomy in 2019.