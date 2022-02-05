Iran welcomes US sanctions relief but says it’s too little

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran’s foreign minister has welcomed U.S. sanctions relief intended to entice Iran back to the 2015 nuclear deal, but called it insufficient. On Friday, the Biden administration restored some sanctions relief to Iran’s atomic program as world powers and Iran continue talks aimed at salvaging the languishing agreement. Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters that “Lifting some sanctions in a real and objective manner could be interpreted as the good will that Americans talk about.” Secretary of State Antony Blinken signed several sanctions waivers related to Iran’s civilian nuclear activities. The move reverses the Trump administration’s decision to rescind them. It comes as U.S. negotiators return to Vienna for what could be a make-or-break session.