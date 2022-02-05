Egypt to try media tycoon on charges of sexual assault

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt’s chief prosecutor has referred a well-known businessman to trial on charges of sexual assaulting seven children hosted in an orphanage house he founded. Mohmed el-Amin, a pro-government tycoon who founded several Egyptian media outlets, was additionally charged with human trafficking, public prosecutor Hamada el-Sawy said in a statement. The statement said prosecutors’ investigation showed that the suspect had hosted the girls in the orphanage he founded in the southern province of Beni Suef, where he exploited their vulnerability. It did not elaborate on the abuse.