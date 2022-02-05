Book aims to shine light on Romanian role in the Holocaust

By STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Maksim Goldenshteyn’s book, “So They Remember,” tells the story of his Holocaust survivor grandparents who languished in Jewish death camps and ghettos in Transnistria during World War II — a chapter of the Holocaust which some say is largely forgotten. Throughout Transnistria, a territory controlled by Romania during the war, there were around 150 camps and ghettos where Jews were brutalized, exploited, and murdered. “So They Remember,” which was published not long after Romanian lawmakers passed a bill to put Holocaust education on the national school curriculum, is as much a story about human bravery and kindness as it is about the depraved indifference to human suffering.