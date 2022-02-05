Amir Locke, killed by Minneapolis cop, wanted music career

By SARA BURNETT

Associated Press

Before he was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer, Amir Locke had been making plans. The 22-year-old Black man had filed paperwork to start an LLC for his music business with help from his mother, and had already designed a logo. His family says he planned to move to Dallas next week, where he would be closer to his mom and — he hoped — build a career as a hip-hop artist, following in the musical footsteps of his father. His death inside a Minneapolis apartment where police were serving a search warrant early Wednesday has renewed calls for police accountability and justice for Black people who are too often victims. It also left Locke’s tight-knit family, friends and a community grieving for the life he didn’t get to live.